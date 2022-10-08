comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.10.2022 | 1:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Ranbir Kapoor stops accepting film offers; decides to take paternity leave

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Ranbir Kapoor has decided to take time off to be with his baby when it is born. His wife Alia Bhatt will return to work as soon as she can after the delivery while Ranbir will be the stay at home parent.

Ranbir Kapoor stops accepting film offers; decides to take paternity leave

Ranbir Kapoor stops accepting film offers; decides to take paternity leave

A very close friend of the couple reveals, “It was Ranbir’s idea to take a paternity break. He is a very excited father-to-be. He suggested that Alia should return to work while he would look after the baby.”

Alia would need to get back to finish her pending work in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and then go straight into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. Ranbir, on the other hand, is quickly completing his work on Sandeep Venga’s Animal. He has not accepted any other project as of now, and will do so only after his paternity leave.”

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt come together for a new ad and it is directed by THIS filmmaker

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Adipurush director Om Raut breaks silence on…

Abhishek Bachchan and Nikkhil Advani to…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas comes in support of…

Bigg Boss 16 promo: Manya Singh fights with…

Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo…

Sushmita Sen to play a transgender based on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification