Ranbir Kapoor has decided to take time off to be with his baby when it is born. His wife Alia Bhatt will return to work as soon as she can after the delivery while Ranbir will be the stay at home parent.

Ranbir Kapoor stops accepting film offers; decides to take paternity leave

A very close friend of the couple reveals, “It was Ranbir’s idea to take a paternity break. He is a very excited father-to-be. He suggested that Alia should return to work while he would look after the baby.”

Alia would need to get back to finish her pending work in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and then go straight into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. Ranbir, on the other hand, is quickly completing his work on Sandeep Venga’s Animal. He has not accepted any other project as of now, and will do so only after his paternity leave.”

