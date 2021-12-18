comscore

Ranveer Singh attends his manager’s wedding in Goa amid 83 promotions; twins with the groom

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Ranveer Singh who recently returned to Mumbai from Dubai after the world premiere of his upcoming film 83 headed to Goa to attend his manager Susan Rodrigue's church wedding. The actor looked dapper in a blue suit as he attended the Christian wedding in Goa and also twinned with the groom.

Ranveer Singh attends his manager’s wedding in Goa amid 83 promotions; twins with the groom

Ranveer wore a vintage style three-piece navy blue suit which included bell-bottoms and completed the look with a matching hat. The actors' stylist Nitasha Gaurav who was also at the wedding shared pictures from the ceremony. In one of the pictures, Ranveer kisses the bride on her forehead as he posed with the newlyweds.

Ranveer Singh attends his manager’s wedding in Goa amid 83 promotions; twins with the groom

Ranveer Singh attends his manager’s wedding in Goa amid 83 promotions; twins with the groom

On the work front, Ranveer is currently promoting his upcoming film 83 directed by Kabir Khan. The film which was supposed to release in May last year is now less than a week away from its theatrical release across the world. The film which narrates the story of the 1983 cricket world cup had its world premiere on December 15 at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The film received a standing ovation from the audience at the event.

Ranveer plays Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his wife Romi in the film. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. It will hit the silver screen on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to have its premiere in Mumbai on December 22

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

