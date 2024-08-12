Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal are coming together for a crime thriller. Inspired by true events, Sector 36 chronicles the disappearance of several children from a local slum, leaving a local police officer to unravel an unsettling truth in a shocking sequence of events. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the upcoming crime thriller, releasing on 13th September marks Aditya Nimbalkar’s directorial debut and offers a spine-chilling look at society’s dark recesses.

Featuring critically acclaimed actors Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal in roles unlike any they’ve portrayed before, Sector 36 explores themes of power, crime and social inequality. The film follows a police officer clashing with a cunning serial killer in a chilling investigation that uncovers secrets, leaving viewers captivated by its unforgettable characters long after the credits roll.

Talking about the film, Dinesh Vijan, Producer at Maddock Films, said, “We are excited to work with Netflix again and on a story like Sector 36 which is an intensely sensory film. For us, it's a story that we felt was crucial to be told. The film is layered, delving deeply into the human psyche, exploring the hunter and the hunted, the haves and the have-nots. Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal deliver outstanding performances, and we couldn’t be prouder of their work.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, adds, “Sector 36 is a chilling story that will linger with you long after it ends. Debut director Aditya Nimbalkar crafts a gripping film, elevated by phenomenal performances from Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal. We believe this film will strike a chord with audiences through its exploration of human behaviour and leave them thinking beyond what meets the eye."

Sector 36 releases on the 13th of September on Netflix!

