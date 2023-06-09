Producer Ashi Dua reveals that she wasn't sure if Ileana D'Cruz would be willing to work in a web show

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news last year about Ileana D’Cruz making her web series debut with a female-led show. Now we are also the first ones to reveal the news about the release of the yet-untitled show.

EXCLUSIVE: “Ileana D’Cruz’s web series debut aimed to release at the end of 2023”, reveals producer Ashi Dua

Ashi Dua, the producer of the web show, told us exclusively, “We have just finished (the show) and it’s in post-production. So hopefully by the end of the year that show and another show that I have produced will both come out.” Applause Entertainment is also backing the show in association with BBC Studios.

While sharing her take on Ileana, Ashi said, “She is amazing. She is so incredible. I remember seeing her in Barfi! and I completely fell in love with her.”

Ashi, however, wasn’t sure if Ileana would be willing to work in a web show. “When we had this script for the series ready, we didn’t even know if she would be interested in doing OTT. But the minute she read the script, she completely fell in love with it. The series is directed by Karishma Kohli. It was such a great experience of working with both Karishma and Ileana. I think Ileana has done a beautiful job in the series. And I am just waiting for the world to watch it now,” she said.

Ashi also has a couple of films in the pipeline. “They should hopefully go on the floors by the end of the year. Both are in the family drama space. The cast is currently kept under wraps,” she shared.

