According to the latest buzz, Ranveer Singh has sold his twin apartment in Goregaon.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has successfully sold two apartments in the prime Goregaon area of Mumbai for a substantial sum of Rs 15.25 crore. Acquired by Singh in December 2014 for Rs 4.64 crore each, these flats, situated in Oberoi Exquisite—a project by Oberoi Realty in Goregaon East—have witnessed a significant appreciation in value.

Ranveer Singh offloads Goregaon properties in deal worth Rs 15.25 crores: Report

IndexTap.com, an online property consultancy, accessed documents shedding light on this lucrative transaction. Each of the two flats spans 1,324 sq ft of usable area and boasts six parking spots in total. The stamp duty for each flat was recorded at Rs 45.75 lakh. The official registration of this real estate deal took place on November 6, as outlined in the provided documents.

Interestingly, the buyer of these flats is identified as an individual within the same housing complex, showcasing the enduring appeal of the Oberoi Exquisite project.

In addition to his Goregaon holdings, the Bajirao Mastani actor is known for his diversified property portfolio. In 2022, reports surfaced of the actor's acquisition of a quadruplex flat in the sought-after Bandra West locality, a transaction valued at an impressive Rs 119 crore.

Speaking of the professional front, the 38-year-old actor was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, it also featured Alia Bhatt in the lead along with Jaya Bachchan, Shaban Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. He recently started shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3, headlined by Ajay Devgn.

