BREAKING! Animal to release on Netflix on January 26 with theatrical cut; no new scenes added

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING! Animal to release on Netflix on January 26 with theatrical cut; no new scenes added

Animal, a crime drama, boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Amid the legal disputes between producers Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios over profit sharing for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer action drama Animal, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the film's streaming premiere on Netflix India will proceed as planned on January 26, 2024.

This news comes as a relief to fans eagerly awaiting the digital release of the film, which hit theaters on December 1, 2023. Notably, the streaming version of Animal will remain identical to the theatrical release, with no additional scenes added.

The controversy stems from a disagreement between T-Series and Cine1 regarding their financial split for the film. Cine1 claims T-Series failed to uphold their prior agreement, while T-Series argues Cine1 relinquished their rights in 2022. This legal battle had fueled speculation that Animal's streaming debut might be delayed, causing concern among viewers.

As reported by Bar N Bench on Monday, January 22, the lawyers representing both studios informed the Delhi High Court that “they have reached an agreement to resolve their issues. This means a settlement has been officially signed and will be presented to the court for approval.” With the settlement in place, the hurdles for Animal arriving on OTT have been removed.

Coming back to the film, besides Ranbir, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film was released on December 1.

Also Read: Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios settle Animal profit sharing dispute out of court: Reports

