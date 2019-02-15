CHHAPAAK: Deepika Padukone busy in pre-production process with Meghna Gulzar, to start shooting soon

Chhapaak, a biopic based on the inspirational story of acid attak survivor Laxmi Agarwal, is soon going on the floors. Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone are fully pumped up to roll the film. After a lot of prep, the actress will finally start to shoot. She is also co-producing the movie and hence is deeply involved in the project from scratch. Currently, they are busy with the look tests for the key characters. DP and Meghna have roped in Vikrant Massey to play the male lead opposite Deepika and we are very excited to see them together on screen.

Deepika had waited for a long time after Padmaavat until she finally signed Chhapaak. She was roped in for a gangster drama with Irrfan Khan but Vishal Bhardwaj, who was helming the project, put the movie on a back burner because of Khan’s ill health. Deepika then gave her nod to this film. Currently, biopics are working big time in Bollywood and it would be further interesting and inspiring to see Laxmi’s story being made. Films with strong female characters are always a winner. The success of movies like Neerja, Raazi, Kahaani are a testament to the same.

View this post on Instagram Prep. #chhapaak A post shared by Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) on Feb 12, 2019 at 11:00pm PST

Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying marital bliss with Ranveer Singh and was seen indulging in some PDA with hubby at the Gully Boy screening.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha posts a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and the trio is giving us some major goals!

More Pages: Chhapaak Box Office Collection