Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll. Last year, she was seen in the murder mystery Jaane Jaan, which became one of the most-watched films on Netflix. This was followed by the theatrical hit, Crew. Now, she's back with The Buckingham Murders. The teaser and posters have caught attention and now the team of the film is all set to launch the film's trailer on September 3.

EXCLUSIVE: The Buckingham Murders goes the Delhi Belly and Dhobi Ghat way; Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer to release in original Hinglish and dubbed Hindi version

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned interesting details about the film's release. More than a week back, the makers of the film dropped two teasers, one in English and one in Hindi. A source told us, “As the title suggests, the film is set in Buckingham, England. To maintain authenticity, in the original Hinglish version, the dialogues of local actors are in English. Even the ones of Indian origin are speaking Hindi with an accent.”

The source added, “There is a certain audience which might not be comfortable with a lot of English dialogues or accented Hindi. For them, the makers have decided to release a dubbed Hindi version. All the English dialogues and accented Hindi lines, in this version, have been dubbed in such a way that the desi audience would be able to decipher the goings-on.”

In the past, Aamir Khan similarly released Hinglish as well as Hindi versions of his films like Dhobi Ghat (2011) and Delhi Belly (2011). This boosted the collection of the film to some extent.

A trade source commented, “The decision to release two versions shows that the makers want the film to reach out to as many viewers as possible. The distribution company, Pen Marudhar, meanwhile, will surely get the right theatres for both versions across the country.”

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker, the murder mystery is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production. It is presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

