EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana heads to Lucknow to shoot for Anubhav Sinha’s next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently every man’s hero. He is on a roll with fou back to back superhits and his film choices have made him the poster boy of content cinema in India! Ayushmann is currently starting his next with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who made the celebrated hit film Mulk last year. The versatile star left for Lucknow this morning to begin the schedule of his untitled next.

Ayushmann Khurrana heads to lucknow to shoot for Anubhav Sinha's next

Keeping with his repertoire of innovating with each performance, Ayushmann will play the role of a cop for the first time. A source close to the actor tells us, “So far, Ayushmann has played a variety of characters set in real-like worlds but with individual personalities and intrinsic problems. In Anubhav’s film, he gets to play the coveted part of a cop. Ayushmann will film for this movie entirely in Lucknow.”

Anubhav Sinha had cracked the milieu and flavour of contemporary Uttar Pradesh masterfully in Mulk and expectations are high with this project especially now that he has Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana gets mobbed at midnight during Dream Girl shoot

