Ameesha Patel returns to her iconic role of Sakeena this year, with the actress gearing up for the sequel to her superhit patriotic-romantic drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, alongside Sunny Deol. As Ameesha recalled her older days in Bollywood industry, she spoke about a certain feud that turned into a catfight when she commented on Bipasha Basu in Jism. In fact, the issue fuelled up further when Basu, along with Lara Dutta had appeared on Koffee With Karan where they responded to Ameesha’s comments. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha seems to have addressed this controversy that kickstarted about two decades ago.

EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel reveals that Karan Johar had confronted her about Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta talking about her on Koffee With Karan at Vaada premiere

For the unversed, Ameesha Patel had commented about Jism saying that her grandmother would have never approved of her doing a film like that. Jism was an adult romantic drama, which was known for the bold avatar of Bipasha Basu. The latter, during her Koffee With Karan stint, had went on to respond to Patel’s comments stating that Ameesha would have never been able to pull off a role like that as she is too ‘petite’, with Basu further asserting that the film required a strong female personality to pull off such a dangerous role. On the other hand, Lara had maintained, “The girl is dealing with more than enough in her life to really think or talk about anyone else”.

In the interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha recalled how it all started, as she said, “The thing is that Lara and Bipasha were on Koffee with Karan and apparently they spoke some things that were not very complimentary about me. I don't know why because I had done an entire world tour with Bipasha and we got along well. I was totally civil to her. I had also done a film with Lara called Elaan with her and I was very polite to her throughout the filming.” Ameesha continued, “Arjun and I were supposed to be on Koffee With Karan in a couple of days to talk about Vaada and basically the show as well. The show didn't happen because Arjun ended up getting typhoid. So, he was too ill and then, you know, we didn't go on the show.”

She opened up about how Karan Johar had approached her post the episode of Bipasha Basu and Lara Dutta at the premiere of her film Vaada (2005) and added, “So, Karan came to me and asked me in his typical Karan style ‘So Ameesha, you know, that Bipasha and Lara came on the show and said this about you on it. And what are you going to say when you come on the show next week?’ And I said ‘nothing. I have nothing to say I'm gonna say no comment. Person has a view. They have a view I have none.’ So he was like, ‘Oh, your typical Polish South Bombay manners’. I said, ‘Yeah, because that's me’.”

She went on to clarify about her comments saying, “I still stand by what I said. I don't think a Basic Instinct is a bad film. I think Sharon Stone is a goddess. And she's super. I think Jism was a fantastic film too. It was a fabulous film with great music, great performances. All I am saying is why Bipasha. I am not comfortable being a Sharon Stone. I think it takes guts to be there and be bold. Physically Yes, I can be called sexy and hot. Am I that comfortable with that amount of boldness and skin show on screen? I am not.”

