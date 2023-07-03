The event showcased the critical role played by personalities in fostering collaboration and building a stronger bond between the UK and India.

Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for films like Mr. India and Bandit Queen, was honored with the prestigious India Global Forum's Special Award for Lifetime Contribution to UK-India Relations at the recently concluded 5th Annual UK-India Awards.

The award, which was the biggest honour of the UK-India Awards was presented to Shekhar Kapur in recognition of his exceptional dedication and unparalleled efforts in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations. “Kapur's visionary storytelling, profound understanding of both cultures, and his remarkable body of work have left an indelible impact on the global partnership,” said a source close to the filmmaker.

The event showcased the critical role played by leaders like Shekhar Kapur in fostering collaboration and building a stronger bond between the UK and India. The event, held on June 29 brought together over 400 senior leaders from diverse sectors to celebrate and recognize the winning partnership between the United Kingdom and India, many notable people including the UK prime Minister Rishi Sunak were at the event.

Shekhar Kapur has garnered love globally for many of his films including movies like Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age, which have won Oscars, and his most recent movie What’s Love Got To Do With It was recently nominated for nine British National Film Awards. The director also made headlines with news of him working on a sequel to his superhit directorial debut film Masoom.

