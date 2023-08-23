Farhan Akhtar and the female lead will be making the story keeping the Indian music industry at the centre of it.

Following the announcement of Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar seems to be returning to the acting game. The actor is reportedly in talks to star in the Hindi remake of the 2013 Hollywood movie Begin Again. It will be produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment and helmed by Nitya Mehra. The paperwork for the project is underway and once it is completed, the makers plan to announce it.

Farhan Akhtar in talks to lead Begin Again remake; Nitya Mehra to direct

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “Farhan, and Nitya in talks for a musical comedy for a while now, and things are in advanced stages of development at the moment. It’s said to be a remake of the 2013 Hollywood classic, Begin Again, and will go on floors by the end of this year with a start-to-finish schedule. The film chronicles the journey of a musician, who goes on to produce an album that breaks all the records.”

The source added, “Farhan was also committed to doing Champions for Aamir Khan Production, but the film as of today is slated to go on floors in January 2024. This will be followed by another acting assignment for Farhan, to be produced by Excel Entertainment and then finally Don 3.”

Starring Mark Ruffalo and Keira Knightley, the story revolves around Gretta and her long-time boyfriend Dave who are college sweethearts and songwriting partners who decamp for New York when he lands a deal with a major label. But the trappings of his new-found fame soon tempt Dave to stray, and a reeling, lovelorn Gretta is left on her own. Her world takes a turn for the better when Dan, a disgraced record-label executive, stumbles upon her performing on an East Village stage and is immediately captivated by her raw talent. From this chance encounter emerges an enchanting portrait of a mutually transformative collaboration, set to the soundtrack of a summer in New York City.

Farhan Akhtar and the female lead will be making the story keeping the Indian music industry at the centre of it.

In recent times, in a conversation with Khaleej Times, the director said, "So, my focus is currently on Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa will be picked up post that. I'm also doing two films next year before we get into Don 3, as an actor. In January, I will start a film that is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It's being directed by RS Prasanna, who directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He's a great director. Then I will do another film for Excel Entertainment, which will start roughly in June or July. And then I get into directing Don 3."

