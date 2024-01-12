After the massive success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is set to embark on his next venture, collaborating with director Nitesh Tiwari for the epic Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi. The actor is slated to commence filming in Mumbai on March 2, with an additional schedule planned for April and May 2024. The anticipation surrounding this cinematic spectacle is heightened.

Ranbir Kapoor to kick off Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in March 2024: Report

According to a report in Mid-Day, a source revealed, “The cast and crew were recently informed that March 2 is the big day. Nitesh sir has charted out a long schedule in Film City. In the first part of the leg, Ranbir and Sai will shoot the dialogue-heavy scenes. The major crowd sequences, including some war portions, will be shot in April and May. The idea is to wrap these scenes before the monsoons hit the city.”

Director Nitesh Tiwari and VFX powerhouse DNEG have collaborated extensively, investing months in crafting the mythological universe for their upcoming epic. The pre-production phase involved intricate look tests and 3D mapping sessions with the cast. Ranbir Kapoor will fly to Los Angeles in February for crucial technical rehearsals at the DNEG office. The source added, “In the first few weeks of the shoot, the makers will also be flying down expert technicians from Los Angeles to help them get familiar with the process.”

The makers plan to release Ramayana by the second half of 2025.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

