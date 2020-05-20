To put rest to all the speculations doing the rounds and clear the air, Excel Entertainment issues a clarification on their collaboration over Amazon originals. The film production company Excel Entertainment is co-owned by Farhan Akhtar and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Excel Entertainment has previously developed three web series. All of them were made for Amazon Prime Video - Inside Edge, Mirzapur and Made in Heaven, charting wide success all across.

Excel Entertainment took to their handle and shared a clarification in viewer’s interest. They posted, “There has been a great deal of speculation doing the rounds sine the weekend about budget cuts on Amazon originals produced by Excel media. We would like to clarify that these assumptions are not true. They have been great partners and we continue to collaborate with them on multiple shows”.

A clarification in viewers interest. pic.twitter.com/3VjkEAWqSX — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) May 20, 2020

