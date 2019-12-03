Earlier today, Excel Entertainment announced their next film which is a biopic based on the life of the great Indian Mathematician Vashistha Narayan Singh directed by Neeraj Pathak at a press conference in Patna.

Neeraj Pathak attended the special press conference along with Vashistha Narayan Singh’s family members – Harishchandra Singh, Mukesh Singh, Shiv Mangal Ji, Rakesh Singh, Mithilesh Singh.

This great mathematician Vashistha Narayan Singh is known for his wonders which had challenged Einstien’s Theory of relativity. Vashishtha Narayan was really fond of reading books and spending his maximum time reading them.

He passed away at the age of 74 due to a prolonged illness.