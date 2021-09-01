Netflix today announced a strategic multi-year partnership with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, the banner behind the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai along with Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Lakshya, Toofaan, and the Don franchise. This creative pact dovetails Netflix’s exciting and diverse series slate in India.

As one of the pioneers in on-demand long-form storytelling, Excel Entertainment will produce a variety of stories under its series banner Excel Media & Entertainment for Netflix members in over 190 countries commencing with two projects tentatively titled Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill.

Dabba Cartel is a story of five housewives who run a high-stakes secret cartel. Style, ambition, love, friendship and betrayal set in the backdrop of jazz-rich 1960s Mumbai, Queen of the Hill chronicles the dynamic relationship between two ambitious women that will change the city forever.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, said, “We are excited to join hands with Excel Entertainment, one of India’s path-breaking creative studios. They have continuously pushed the boundaries of entertainment and given us stories that have stood the test of time. We are delighted to welcome them to Netflix.”

Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, Producers of Excel Entertainment, said, “Our partnership with Netflix marks a new global chapter for Excel Entertainment after 20 eventful years in storytelling. We’re excited about the opportunity to create a variety of extraordinary stories to entertain people in India and around the world. We are thrilled to begin this next chapter with Netflix.”

