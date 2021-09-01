Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.09.2021 | 11:33 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Sanjay Leela Bhansali drops intimate scene between Alia Bhatt and her on-screen lover from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s saga of a female gangster Gangubai Kathiawadi was to have a love-making sequence between Alia Bhatt and her love interest Shantanu Maheshwari. A tender love scene between Alia Bhatt and her on-screen lover in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is now likely to be dropped from the script.

The reason being the severe guidelines pertaining to social distancing during the ongoing pandemic. Such is the new norm regarding physical intimacy that Bhansali has decided to do away with a tender love sequence between Alia Bhatt and her love interest played by dancer-turned actor Shantanu Maheshwari. Says an informed source, “I guess it’s better to be safe than sorry in these troubled times. Physical intimacy would definitely be avoided in Bhansali’s shooting. He will find another way of showing a romantic closeness.”

In cinema the world over, actors are shying away doing intimate scenes. In Netflix’s series Halston and in The Serpent, orgy scenes were to be filmed. They were dropped after the pandemic.

As for Gangubai Kathiawadi the film that has been in the news since its announcement was recently granted reprieve after the Bombay High Court granted an interim stay on the defamation charges levied against SLB and Alia. In terms of its release, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped shooting for the same; however, the makers of the film have chosen to release Gangubai Kathiawadi when theatres reopen post the pandemic.

Also Read: Bombay HC grants interim stay on defamation charges against Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt in the Gangubai Kathiawadi controversy

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone to star in and co-produce…

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to shoot…

EXCLUSIVE: “I think Mughals were one of the…

Ranveer Singh's Anniyan remake lands in…

Akashdeep to commence his second innings in…

EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone demanded approx.…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification