DC FanDome, a virtual event catered to comic book enthusiasts, is returning with all-time favorite DC superheroes this fall. DC FanDome will take place on October 16 at 10 a.m. PT and will be available to watch for free on DC FanDome's official website or via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

According to Variety, the event gathers stars and creators of DC universe— across films, TV series, games and comics. The event offers access to breaking news, exclusive trailers and never-before-seen footage of its upcoming projects to the attendees. The event also reportedly is all set to showcase footage from Warner Bros-produced DC movies which will include a new trailer for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader and DC League of Super-Pets, behind-the-scenes looks at Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods; along with the first-look of Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam and the oft-delayed The Flash with Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

HBO Max will unveil an exclusive look of The Suicide Squad along with that, viewers will also get a preview of the new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, Sweet Tooth and Supergirl plus first look of new drama Naomi and Stargirl whereas Warner Bros will showcase Aquaman: King of Atlantis, the adult animated series Harley Quinn and the new show Batman: Caped Crusader.

Ann Sarnoff, chair and chief executive officer of Warner Media Studios and Networks Group, calls DC FanDome 2020 a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience that showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access, which this year will be taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content.

While the first DC FanDome was held online last year in August as a concession to the pandemic. The event showcased first look of Pattinson as the next Batman, as well as James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League.

