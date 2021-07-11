Actor Evelyn Sharma is expecting her first child with her husband, Dr. Tushaan Bhindi. The news comes less than months after she tied the knot with the Australia-based dental surgeon in a private ceremony on May 15.

Speaking to a leading daily, Evelyn said that the couple is over the moon. She said that this is simply the best gift she could have wished for on her birthday. They are looking forward to each moment in the future. The baby will be born in Australia since they are currently stationed there. The actress hopes to visit her family and friends around the world once the borders open up.

The actress announced her engagement back in 2019, by sharing a picture of them kissing under the Sydney skyline. The couple tied the not in Brisbane.

On professional terms, Evelyn Sharma was last seen in Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

