Ranveer Singh’s new TV show The Big Picture to begin registrations from July 17

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh, who is set to make his television debut as the host with The Big Picture, is gearing up for the next-generation quiz show. The show will test contestants’ knowledge and visual memory.

Ranveer Singh's new TV show The Big Picture to begin registrations from July 17

In the latest promo, Ranveer Singh mentions famous personalities like Isaac Newton, the Wright brothers, Kalpana Chawla, and Mahatma Gandhi and how they were perceived differently by people and how they saw things differently.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh at the forefront; the show gives the audience a chance to win a fortune. With the help of three lifelines, the contestants will be required to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to walk away with the grand prize money. The interactive format of The Big Picture also allows the viewers to play from the comfort of their homes and win big.

The registrations for the show begin from July 17 onwards.

