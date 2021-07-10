Bollywood Hungama

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy, read the announcement

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actress Geeta Basra have welcomed their second child together. The cricketer took to social media to announce that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy, read the announcement

He captioned the post, "Blessed with a Baby boy" with blue hearts, and added, "Shukar aa Tera maalka." The announcement note read, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support."

Geeta Basra married Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on October 29, 2015, in Jalandhar, Punjab. They have a daughter, Hinaya Heer, born in 2016 in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

