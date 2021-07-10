Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actress Geeta Basra have welcomed their second child together. The cricketer took to social media to announce that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

He captioned the post, "Blessed with a Baby boy" with blue hearts, and added, "Shukar aa Tera maalka." The announcement note read, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support."

Geeta Basra married Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on October 29, 2015, in Jalandhar, Punjab. They have a daughter, Hinaya Heer, born in 2016 in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

