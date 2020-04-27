Actress Esha Gupta made her relationship with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar Instagram official. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram feed to share a picture with Manuel, who is a businessman based in Spain.

Sharing the picture, Esha wrote, "te amo mucho mi amor,” which translates to “I love you so much, my love.” In the picture, the couple are seen dressed in black and are posing with their arms around each other standing in what looks like a hotel lobby.

View this post on Instagram te amo mucho mi amor ♥️ A post shared by Esha Gupta???? (@egupta) on Apr 27, 2020 at 1:02am PDT



The actress has always been pretty secretive about her love life. However, this is not the first time she is posting a picture with her boyfriend. Back in August of 2019, Esha had shared a picture with Manuel when she attended the Mabel Green Cup.

