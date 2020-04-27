Bollywood Hungama

Esha Gupta makes her relationship with Spanish-based businessman Manuel Guallar Instagram official

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Esha Gupta makes her relationship with Spanish based businessman Manuel Guallar Instagram official

Actress Esha Gupta made her relationship with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar Instagram official. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram feed to share a picture with Manuel, who is a businessman based in Spain. 

Esha Gupta makes her relationship with Spanish based businessman Manuel Guallar Instagram official

Sharing the picture, Esha wrote, "te amo mucho mi amor,” which translates to “I love you so much, my love.” In the picture, the couple are seen dressed in black and are posing with their arms around each other standing in what looks like a hotel lobby. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

te amo mucho mi amor ♥️

A post shared by Esha Gupta???? (@egupta) on


The actress has always been pretty secretive about her love life. However, this is not the first time she is posting a picture with her boyfriend. Back in August of 2019, Esha had shared a picture with Manuel when she attended the Mabel Green Cup. 

ALSO READ:  Esha Gupta shares a HOT pic, wishes her quarantine time looked as good

