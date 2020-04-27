In March 2020, it was reported that Kanika Kapoor was diagnosed with Covid-19 after she returned from London. She had been in a Lucknow hospital and after several tests, her last two tests have come out negative and she was discharged a few days ago. She has been spending time with her family in Lucknow. Amid her recovery, she has been sent a notice by the police to record her statement in regards to her interacting with people after arriving from abroad.

Deepak Kumar Singh, ACP, Krishna Nagar said that she will have to come to the police station to give a written statement after which further proceedings will be carried out. The ‘Baby Doll’ singer has been charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC.

In her latest statement that she shared on Instagram, Kanika Kapoor revealed that she was scanned at the international airport before she arrived in Mumbai on March 10. Until that time, officials had not issued a mandatory quarantine system. She reached Lucknow on March 11 to meet her family and there was no scanning system available for domestic flights. On March 14 and 15, she met a couple of friends for lunch and dinner. She also pointed out that all those people she interacted in Mumbai, Lucknow, and the UK have tested negative of coronavirus.