Making fans delighted, Priyadarshan's hit comedy Hungama is set to get a sequel. The second edition will feature Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaffery among others. The director, in a recent conversation, has revealed that he initially approached actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan but both turned it down.

Speaking to a news agency, he revealed that he did not meet the actors directly but the story was narrated to a number of actors including Ayushmann, Kartik Aaryan and even Sidharth Malhotra but none took it up. Priyadarshan, who took a break of five years, said the actors might have found him outdated and hence, did not agree to be a part of his film. He then roped in one-film-old Meezaan, who debuted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production Malaal last year.

Both Ayushmann and Kartik are known names in the genre of comedy and satire. While Ayushmann's Bala and Badhaai Ho are two of his similar successful outing, Kartik has pre-dominantly worked in comedies and romantic comedies, barring his last release Love Aaj Kal.

Priyadarshan is known for having directed hit films such as Virasat, Hera Pheri, Hulchul, Chup Chup Ke and Bhool Bhulaiyaa in Bollywood.