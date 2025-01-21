The film, based on former PM Indira Gandhi, has been experiencing the wrath of the Sikh community who have taken objection to the content in the film.

Although having received the required permission from the censor board after months-long battle, the challenges for Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency are far from over. The film continues to face multiple roadblocks with the recent one being the increase in protests in UK (United Kingdom). In fact, the impact has been so high that three cities in England have decided to pull out the film from the screens.

Emergency: Protests against Kangana Ranaut starrer continue in UK as three more cities cancel screenings

Birmingham and Wolverhampton face troubles

Considering the extensive population of the Sikh community in certain areas of the UK, we hear that the protests have been taking over some of these places by storm. In an earlier report, we had shared videos from social media where some people are seen are pausing the screening of Emergency in theatres, shouting out slogans, and arguing with the audience. Followed by the extensive ruckus caused due to a certain section of people, several theatre owners have decided to stay cautioned and decided to pull out the film from their screens. Among them was not only Birmingham and Wolverhampton but also some parts of West London, like Feltham, certain sections like Hounslow among others.

Speaking about the same, an association named Sher-E-Punjab had shared on social media during the weekend that the popular theatre franchise Vue had confirmed to them that they had pulled out the Kangana Ranaut starrer from screening through the weekend.

Sikh Press Association accuses film of promoting Sikh genocide

Addressing the subject of genocide, the Sikh PA has issued a statement, saying, “The film is viewed as anti-Sikh Indian state propaganda for its depiction of ex-PM Indira Gandhi’s role in the Sikh genocide. She was the PM who initiated the Sikh genocide before her assassination by her Sikh bodyguards. The film is released at a time where Sikh censorship and anti-Sikh propaganda are strongly pushed by India. Yet a film biopic on revered Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the genocide as it continued into the ’90s, has faced severe restrictions in its release.”

Kangana Ranaut on the challenges Emergency is facing

While the actress has not reacted to the news about the film facing a tough time in international markets, Ranaut touched upon the subject in one of her social media posts when the film faced several issues in Punjab over its release. She called it ‘harassment’ further pointing it out as a propaganda to tarnish her image.

About Emergency

The historical political thriller is set against the backdrop of the 1970s and inspired by true events, it features Kangana Ranaut in the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi along with an ensemble cast. Also directed by her, the film released on January 17 after experiencing much delays.

