Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is reportedly working on a major project set to release in 2025, and Ananya Panday and Vedang Raina might be the film's lead pair. According to recent reports, the two actors have auditioned for the roles, though no official confirmation has been made yet. The movie is expected to feature fresh chemistry and unique storytelling, hallmark traits of Imtiaz Ali's direction.

Auditions and Speculations

A source quoted by Filmfare shared insights: "Both Vedang and Ananya have done auditions or look tests for Imtiaz’s film. They are not finalised yet. This is a big project, and we believe other stars are also being considered.” While there is no official word on the casting, industry insiders seem optimistic about this new pairing.

What’s Next for Ananya Panday and Vedang Raina?

Ananya Panday has a packed schedule with multiple upcoming projects. She will be seen in Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya and is part of a historical drama based on the life of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Reports also suggest that Ananya might headline the sequel to Gully Boy, possibly starring alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Vedang made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies followed by his big screen debut in Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra.

