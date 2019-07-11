Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji caught in a dilemma over Kangana Ranaut’s media spat

What began as a spat between Kangana Ranaut and one journalist has turned into an ugly war between the actress and the entertainment media. With the media, for once, taking a strong stance against a star’s behaviour, Balaji Films, who are the producers of the on-release Kangana starrer Judgementall Hai Kya find themselves caught in an exceedingly uncomfortable situation.

Sources say Balaji head Ekta Kapoor was “not okay” with the spat between Kangana and the journalist. “Ekta never wanted this situation. But she had no choice but to keep quiet when the argument broke out between Kangana and the journalist. But this negativity is the last thing she wants before the release of Judementall Hai Kya. The film is already mired in controversy (over the allegedly insensitive title when originally it was called Mental Hai Kya). Why add to the negativity?” says a source close to Ekta.

With the production house distancing itself from Kangana and her sister’s war cry against entertainment media, a war of words is likely to break out against Kangana and Ekta Kapoor. Kangana sees the apology from Balaji as surrender and a compromise.

“It won’t go down well with Kangana. Watch out for Chapter 2 of the current episode in the ongoing Kangana Versus the World saga,” says an actor who says he is ‘scared’ to work with the actress.