Last Updated 11.07.2019 | 10:28 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor bags the cover of an international mag for a WHOPPING amount

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate queen and influencer when it comes to global fashion and setting lifestyle trends. Without being a part of social media officially, she is all over it! She is well clued into the secrets of the industry and makes a splash every time she sets out of her home.

Currently, she is shooting for Angrezi Medium in London and the news is that she has also shot for a cover of an international magazine, Asiana International. The publishers have reportedly paid Bebo an amount close to Rs 30-40 lakhs for this, which is unheard of.

Kareena will be back in India for a bit to shoot for an episode of Dance India Dance. After Angrezi Medium where she will be playing a cop, she will be seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar and Takht which has an ensemble cast.

ALSO READ: FIRST LOOK: Kareena Kapoor Khan transforms into a cop for Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium

Tags : , , , , ,

