Ranbir Kapoor’s dacoit drama Shamshera being re-viewed after Sonchiriya

The abysmal box office performance of Abhishek Chaubey’s bleak but brilliant Sonchiriya has put a question mark on Yash Raj Films’ underproduction dacoit drama Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Sources say Aditya Chopra is re-viewing the entire project in the light of the complete rejection of Sonchiriya. The question, say sources, is one of commercial viability. “Do audiences want to see dacoit dramas of the hard-core commercial kind like Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Kachche Dhaage and Heera or the more raw and real kind like Mujhe Jeene Do, Bandit Queen and Sonchiriya? Shamshera falls between the two extremes. And although Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) has full faith in his director Karan Malhotra and actor Ranbir Kapoor, there is a constant pressure to ensure box office success. After Sonchiriya, Shamshera is being re-examined,” says a source in the know.

This is not to suggest that the film is being put on hold. Not at all! However the Eid 2020 release may not be met after all.