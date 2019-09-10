Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.09.2019 | 8:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Ekta Kapoor and Sanjay Gupta’s next to be titled Shootout At Byculla?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who has directed films like Shootout At Wadala and Kaabil, is currently busy with the shooting of his gangster film, Mumbai Saga. Bollywood Hungama, in August, reported that Gupta is set to team up with producer Ekta Kapoor to bring the third installment in the Shootout franchise. Now, it seems like it will be reportedly called Shootout At Byculla.

Ekta Kapoor and Sanjay Gupta's next to be titled Shootout At Byculla?

Earlier, it was reported, “Sanjay Gupta will be continuing the third installment of the Shootout franchise. The film will be backed by Balaji Motion Pictures. The filmmaker will kick-start this after his current Mumbai Saga.”

Now, as per grapevine, the new installment will be an amalgamation of several shootings and encounters in Byculla, Mumbai. The team of writers have gone back and forth to understand what story they want to say. And they have even referred to S Hussain Zaidi’s book, Byculla To Bangkok. While the process of writing is still under works, Sanjay Gupta is keen on bringing together the cast of first two installments. If everything falls into place, they’ll roll out in the first quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Gupta will be directing Mumbai Saga which is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Set in the 1980s-1990s period, it stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Mumbai Saga, Sanjay Gupta to move forward with the third installment of Shootout

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Saaho Box Office Collections – The Prabhas –…

Box Office: Saaho Day 11 in overseas

Box Office: Saaho Day 10 in overseas

Saaho Box Office Collection – The Prabhas…

Saaho Box Office Collections – Prabhas and…

Box Office: Saaho Day 9 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification