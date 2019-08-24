Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who has directed films like Shootout At Wadala and Kaabil, is all set to take his next ambitious project Mumbai Saga on the floor soon. But, even before the shooting has begun, the director already has his next project set. The filmmaker has reportedly roped in for the third installment of Shootout film.

According to the source, “Sanjay Gupta will be continuing the third installment of the Shootout franchise. The film will be backed by Balaji Motion Pictures. The filmmaker will kick-start this after his current Mumbai Saga.”

While we wait for the announcement, it is exciting news. Shootout At Lokhandwala starred Vivek Oberoi in the lead whereas Shootout At Wadala was headlined by John Abraham.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Gupta will be directing Mumbai Saga which is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Set in the 1980s-1990s period, it stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte.