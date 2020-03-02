Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.03.2020 | 9:50 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

Ek Villain 2: Disha Patani joins John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer, film to release on January 8, 2021

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Back in September 2019, Bollywood Hungama reported that John Abraham was approached for the sequel of the 2014 revenge saga, Ek Villain. The actor was in talks, at the time, with Mohit Suri. In January 2020, it was confirmed that he will be headlining Ek Villain 2 alongside Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Now, they have found their leading lady in Disha Patani.

Ek Villain 2: Disha Patani joins John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer, film to release on January 8, 2021

Disha Patani, who recently starred opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri's Malang, wanted to do more action. Mohit revealed that she was the first one to approach him to say that she wanted to more action, beat up people, perform stunts just like the leading men. She wanted to be a hero. He said that Malang showcased her free-spirited role but this time, she will be an integral part of the film.

Interestingly, Disha Patani will be paired opposite John Abraham instead of Aditya Roy Kapur. Disha will be part of heavy lifting action. The makers are currently looking out for a second leading lady.

Ek Villain 2 will go on the floor later this year and hit the screens on January 8, 2021.

ALSO READ: John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur team up for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2

More Pages: Ek Villain Sequel Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mumbai Saga: Emraan Hashmi says grey…

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri says he plans to make…

Salman Khan to drop Radhe - Your Most Wanted…

John Abraham’s next production venture is on…

Malang director Mohit Suri says adults who…

Box Office - Love Aaj Kal is better on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification