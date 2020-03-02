Bollywood Hungama

A new entry is all set to romance Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh 2?

ByAnam Shaikh

Jennifer Winget surely knows how to woo her fans with her impeccable acting skills and has been doing that for quite a few years. She started off as a child actress and has given us some iconic roles as Dr. Riddhima, Maya Mehrotra, Zoya Siddiqui Hooda, and has reprised her role as Maya Jaisingh yet again with Beyhadh 2. While she has portrayed the anguish and turmoil perfectly, the storyline did not seem to have grabbed the audience’s attention.

A new entry is all set to romance Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh 2

The channel has made an overnight decision to pull the plug on the show and continue it digitally. The Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry starrer show will continue on the channel’s digital platform and the last episode will air on March 13. However, there were also reports that Jennifer’s management had been in talks with the channel regarding her decision to continue to the show since she had signed a contract with the channel and did not wish to continue it digitally. There have been no confirmations from the channel or the actress so far regarding her future with the show.

To make things more interesting, the makers of the show have apparently decided to rope in another lead actor to romance Jennifer Winget. Even though Jennifer Winget’s character is in love and married to Shivin Narang’s character Rudra, the new entrant is supposed to be wooing her with his charm and will spice up the storyline.

If the reports are true, which television actor would you like to see paired opposite Jennifer Winget? We’re low-key rooting for Harshad Chopda, but never say never!

Also Read: Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chowdhry starrer Beyhadh 2 to go off air on THIS date before it continues digitally

