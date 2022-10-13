Duranga is going to be back for season 2. ZEE5 made the official announcement on Thursday that the Indian adaptation of the Korean show, Flower of Evil, titled Duranga, is set to back with a new season starring Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah. Loaded with multiple twists and turns, the 9-part thriller suspense series also co-stars Abhijit Khandkekar, Barkha Sengupta, Rajesh Khattar, Divya Seth, and Zakir Hussain. Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan, it is produced by Goldie Behl.

Amit Sadh had a surprise cameo in Duranga season 1 and now he seems to be one of the leads in the second season. He said "It's time for some thrill yet again! Ab aayega asli maza, filming begins soon!" The popular series garnered a lot of attention amongst K-Drama fans as well. Amit's character got a detailed introduction in the last episode, leaving fans asking for more of him!

Drashti Dhami said, “Ever since the show went live, the response from fans across the country has been quite overwhelming. Duranga is a unique concept, and I am glad that we did justice to the series and delivered a show which went on to become a success story on ZEE5! Now on to the second season so that we come back stronger”.

Gulshan Devaiah said, “This love from the fans despite the original already having a big fan base is wonderful. We must have done something right then. I’m very thrilled that our take on the K Drama has been so successful. I thank everyone who sent us messages of appreciation and we are definitely motivated to take the momentum forward and give them an even greater experience with S02”.

Amit Sadh said, “I am happy to see the outpouring of love for my cameo role in Duranga. I have huge admiration for the whole team and especially the cast who have worked so hard to make a complex series. It is a thrilling and entertaining watch. For all my fans asking if I will be there in Season 2, the answer is yes. I am thrilled to join this band of talented people and bring something nerve-wracking in the following season. I also feel very blessed and humbled by the fact that every time I am a part of something, my fans and friends support me. I'm glad that Duranga has done so well. I can say that the show will come back with a great season 2 and there will be more of me as well”.

Duranga brings to the fore a unique love story where Sammit Patel (played by Gulshan Devaiah) appears as the ideal man, father and husband. However, is this man too good to be true? In the meanwhile, Sammit’s Inspector wife, Ira (played by Drashti Dhami) begins investigating a series of gory copycat murders by the suspected accomplice of a psychopathic serial killer Bala, twenty years after his suicide. The case leads Ira to shocking revelations about her husband’s past and threatens to destroy her seemingly perfect family.

