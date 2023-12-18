Reportedly, if everything goes well, the shooting will start early next year.

Joining the bandwagon, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also made her OTT debut last year with Gehraiyaan. However, in 2023, the actress grabbed everyone’s attention with her performance in two of the biggest hits of the year, Pathaan and Jawan. Now, as per the latest buzz, DP is all set to explore the OTT space. In fact, she is already in talks with a streaming giant for a web project high on drug mafia culture in India.

Deepika Padukone in talk with Netflix for “web project high on drug mafia culture”: Report

Yes! You read it right. If a report by Hindustan Times is something to go by, then the project has got the actor excited, and is “seeing how it fits in her schedule”. A source informed the publication, “At the moment, Deepika is in conversation with a streaming giant for a mega-action thriller.”

It further added, “She has seen the power and the reach of the OTT medium, and is eager to explore it further.” Sharing the details, the source asserted, “It’s a project for Netflix, and will revolve around the drug mafia culture in India, told from a female perspective. It is a very interesting project and will involve a lot of action and intense sequences. She is eager to sign the project and wants to sign it. However, at the moment, she is checking her schedule.”

The report concluded by stating that “If she signs the dotted line, they plan to start shooting early next year.”

Coming to the professional front, the 37-year-old actress is currently awaiting the release of Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the upcoming aerial action film also stars Hrithik Roshan along with Anil Kapoor. It is slated to release on January 25, 2024.

