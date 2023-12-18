Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been immortalized by Madame Tussauds. The figure was originally announced in 2019 when the actor received the Madame Tussauds of the Future Award at the IIFAs – the International Indian Film Academy – where it was revealed that he would be joining the star-studded attraction. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the figure ever since and today’s news confirms the arrival of not just one but two new figures of the global superstar.

Ranveer Singh meets 2 wax statues of himself at London’s Madame Tussauds; calls it, “An unforgettable moment”

Recently honoured with the esteemed Yusr Award at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Singh is a 5-time Filmfare Award winner, a recipient of 3 IIFA Awards, and has been honoured at international events like the Marrakech International Film Festival and The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Regularly featured on the Nation’s Most Influential and Powerful Lists, 2022 saw him emerge as the leading Indian celebrity figure with a staggering brand valuation of $181.7 million, surpassing other prominent figures in film and sports.

On seeing two of his first-ever figures from the attraction, Ranveer Singh said, "What an incredible moment it is for me to be here with my Mum, launching my own figures at Madame Tussauds London. It feels like life has come full circle today. I remember reading in wonderment about this mythical, magical place as a kid, going through my Mum’s early pictures with popular celebrities’ figurines here and wondering what this place is all about. Today, being immortalized as a figure in the company of such esteemed individuals is a remarkably proud feeling for me and my family. There is a lot for me to be thankful about this year and I am so grateful for everything."

On welcoming the actor to its A-list lineup, a Madame Tussauds London spokesperson said, "Ranveer Singh is not merely an actor but a force of creative dynamism. He has not just delivered blockbusters and entertained audiences with memorable performances so far in his career, but he also enjoys a humongous fan following across the globe. His influence extends beyond just cinema and his long list of coveted brand endorsements is proof of that. His charming real-life personality is another reason why his stardom transcends globally and the launch of two new figures sitting in opposite corners of the world is a testament to his undeniable achievements."

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of the IIFA, said, "It is so exciting for IIFA to be a part of this unveiling for Ranveer’s Madame Tussauds’ figure launch. It was at the 2011 IIFA Awards Toronto, where he won his first Best Debutant Award, and said on stage that "this is just the beginning”. And sure it was truly just the start of a soaring career, and we are proud as a brand to have been able to take an icon of Indian Cinema to such new heights, with global recognition, such as being honoured at the Madame Tussauds London."

Ranveer’s London figure is available for guests to meet in the attraction from Monday 18th December as the Bollywood superstar joins Madame Tussauds London’s star-studded line-up alongside the likes of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Beyonce, Cristiano Ronaldo, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer’s Singapore figure is available for guests to meet from Saturday the 23rd of December within the IIFA Awards Experience zone at Madame Tussauds Singapore. He will star alongside other well-known celebrity figures such as Virat Kohli, Michael Jackson and many more.

