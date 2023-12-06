Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on 21st December 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan has done it again this year! Dunki Drop 4 (trailer) creates a record upon its release. Evoking heartwarming emotions and exemplifying the beauty of Rajkumar Hirani's cinema. The video unit took the audience on a whirlwind roller-coaster ride with colourful characters portrayed by an exceptionally talented ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Dunki Drop 4: Shah Rukh Khan starrer becomes the highest-viewed trailer in 24 hours garnering 103 million views across platforms

Rajkumar Hirani’s heartwarming moments with SRK’s lovable charm are starting to spread its magic as the Dunki trailer has earned 103 million views across all platforms within just 24 hours, this is the highest ever for a single language film! SRK, who is known to break his own records, had done the same with the recent mega-hit Jawan, which held this record previously.

The video offered a glimpse into the captivating and engaging world crafted by Rajkumar Hirani, presenting a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. Drawing inspiration from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that weaves together wildly disparate stories and provides both hilarious and heartwarming answers, evoking a myriad of emotions.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on 21st of December 2023.

