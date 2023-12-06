comscore
Monaz Mevawalla replaces Jennifer Mistry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Monaz Mevawalla replaces Jennifer Mistry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

en Bollywood News Monaz Mevawalla replaces Jennifer Mistry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

Actress Monaz Mevawalla steps into the iconic role of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi, following Jennifer Mistry's departure. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a significant development for fans of the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Monaz Mevawalla is all set to step into the shoes of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi, succeeding actress Jennifer Mistry after her departure seven months ago. For the unversed, Jennifer, who exited the show in April 2023, made headlines by accusing creator and producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment. 

Monaz Mevawalla replaces Jennifer Mistry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

Monaz Mevawalla replaces Jennifer Mistry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

Expressing enthusiasm over Monaz's inclusion, Modi, in a statement, commented, "We are delighted to have Monaz Mevawalla. Her talent and passion for acting will undoubtedly add a new dimension to the character and the show. We welcome her wholeheartedly to the TMKOC family." 

Monaz herself is thrilled to be part of the TMKOC family, expressing her gratitude to Mr. Modi for the opportunity. She stated, "I love the role and am grateful to Mr. Modi for this opportunity. I'll put all my energy and heart into this character." Having previously worked with Modi, she commended his passion and dedication to the TMKOC family for the past 15 years. Monaz is confident that TMKOC fans will shower her with love and support.

Speaking of Monaz, the 38-year-old actress boasts an impressive resume, having been part of several shows such as Meet Mila De Rabba, Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Aangan Hoga, Rishton Ki Dor, and more.

The transition comes amid controversy surrounding Jennifer's exit. In May 2023, she accused Asit Modi of sexual harassment, leading to Mumbai Police lodging a case against the makers of the popular sitcom. Jennifer also alleged that Modi influenced a key witness, Gurucharan Singh, who portrayed her husband on the show.

In response, the show's producer, project head, executive producer, and team of directors issued an official statement, refuting all allegations and suggesting that Jennifer's claims stem from vendetta following the termination of her work contract with the production house.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Modi clarifies on rumours about the sitcom going off-air

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

