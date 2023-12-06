After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra has now become the latest victim of this malicious technology.

In a recent spate of deepfake videos targeting Indian celebrities, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become the latest victim. Just days after similar videos surfaced featuring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, Chopra's deepfake has gone viral, raising concerns about the growing misuse of this technology.

The video, which has been circulating on social media platforms, depicts Chopra endorsing a brand and revealing her annual income. However, unlike other deepfakes where a celebrity's face is superimposed over controversial content, Chopra's video features a more sophisticated manipulation. Her voice and lines from an original video have been replaced with a fake brand promotion, making it difficult for viewers to discern the authenticity of the content.

In response to the rising prevalence of deepfakes, the Indian government has taken steps to address the issue. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently met with representatives of social media platforms to review their progress in tackling misinformation and deepfakes. Chandrasekhar has also stated that advisories will be issued in the next two days to ensure 100% compliance by these platforms. Additionally, the government is considering new IT Rules to further strengthen platform compliance and safeguard the safety and trust of online users.

Coming back to PeeCee, the actress is currently in the US. On the professional front, she was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s show, Citadel. Speaking of her future projects, she has a bunch of films in her kitty, including Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa.

