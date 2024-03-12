Pan India star Dulquer Salmaan along with Dia Mirza and Raghu Dixit have joined WWF India as the 'Goodwill Ambassadors for Earth Hour India' where they are committed to lending their support by giving an hour for Earth, spending 60 minutes doing something positive for our planet. Their actions aim at inspiring others to join the movement and make the Biggest Hour for Earth even bigger this year.

Dulquer Salmaan along with Dia Mirza and Raghu Dixit joins WWF India for ‘Give an Hour for Earth’ campaign

Dulquer Salmaan, the WWF-India Nature Guardian Ambassador, showcased his support to Earth Hour 2024 as he said, "Every year, Earth Hour unites millions of people in India and around the world. We all step up for the planet by taking small steps to live a more sustainable life. I will be switching off all non-essential lights to mark Earth Hour 2024. I request you all to join me and make this the Biggest Hour for Earth."

Adding about her association with Earth Hour, Dia Mirza shared, "I'm excited to lend my voice to WWF-India's Earth Hour. Every year, I look forward to the Switch Off movement, which makes a ripple around the country - and the world - and I ardently hope that this time, we will create the biggest Earth Hour ever. This year, I will switch off all lights and electronic gadgets for an hour and have a candlelight dinner with my family. We will spend quality time playing Scrabble on the balcony, surrounded by lanterns. I also ensure that every day for an hour, my son bonds with nature and learns to appreciate its profound magic. At home, we segregate and compost waste, refuse single-use plastics, and conserve energy and water because we believe that every little thing we do to care for the environment adds up. Let us keep adding to positive micro-actions and dedicate not just one hour a year to the Earth but live in harmony with her daily."

Raghu Dixit also expressed his idea for Give an Hour for Earth and added, "I'm thrilled to join WWF-India's Earth Hour 2024 as a Goodwill Ambassador. This campaign is a critical annual reminder for all of us to come together to save the planet. And I'm happy to play my part in spreading the message. I'm planning to give an hour for Earth by educating and encouraging everyone I know and everyone who loves my music to do their bit for our planet, by making resolutions for myself for the year ahead on ways I could contribute to spreading awareness, and by helping this movement and its ethos to sustain all through the year towards saving our planet, its natural resources, wildlife, and beauty. Join me to protect our planet!”

Earth Hour 2024 aims to create the Biggest Hour for Earth, stressing the collective power of individuals and communities in tackling climate and nature loss challenges. The overarching goal is to inspire long-term commitments to energy efficiency, sustainable practices, and a shared responsibility for a resilient and optimistic future.

PV Sindhu also has joined WWF-India as 'Goodwill Ambassador for Earth Hour India' uniting millions to 'Give an Hour' for the planet.

