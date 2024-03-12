The high-octane world of Yodha, a Sidharth Malhotra starrer, presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions, in association with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, just expanded its horizons. In the run-up to the film’s highly anticipated theatrical release on March 15, Dharma Productions unveils the Yodha Universe with the launch of an adventure-thriller comic book, Adventures of Yodha: The Case of the Missing Ship, in collaboration with Pratilipi Comics. Written by Akash Pathak and visualized by Ayantika Roy, the pulse-raising comic book spans eight episodes.

Avid readers can immerse themselves in the adventures of Yodha by getting their hands on the limited edition, featuring all eight episodes of the comic. Following its grand launch, the first three episodes are now available to read in both Hindi and English languages on the Pratilipi Comics App, with subsequent episodes released weekly on the platform.

Adventures of Yodha: The Case of the Missing Ship takes protagonist Arun Katyal on a life-altering mission to a phantom island. He embarks on a journey to uncover the mystery behind the disappearance of a ship in the expansive waters of the Arabian Sea. But how will Arun navigate through the challenges to get to the bottom of the mystery? To find out the answer to this question, plunge into the pages of Adventures of Yodha: The Case of the Missing Ship on the Pratilipi Comics App.

Speaking about building the Yodha franchise, Karan Johar, producer and owner of Dharma Productions, shared, "Yodha has been a passion project from the word go for everyone associated with it. Right from the beginning, we’ve been driven by our ambition to build a universe that hits home for people of the Indian subcontinent, and Adventures of Yodha: The Case of the Missing Ship is the first step towards achieving that goal. With Yodha, we strived to create an Indian counterpart for some of the globally renowned multimedia franchises. The comic, much like the film, follows our hero, Arun Katyal, on an adventurous mission – though this one is entirely different from the film’s plot. It's incredibly engaging, full of suspense, and maintains an ongoing theme of mystery that keeps you hooked until the end of the eighth episode."

Apoorva Mehta, Producer and CEO of Dharma Productions, added, "We aim to break new ground with the launch of Adventures of Yodha: The Case of the Missing Ship, and we’re certain that it will prove to be a game-changer for the film as well as the franchise at large. Pratilipi team have totally nailed it in keeping the excitement going throughout all eight episodes. The comic serves as the perfect introduction to the world of Yodha. It will also pique audiences’ curiosity to watch the film unfold on the big screen."

Ranjeet Pratap Singh, Founder and CEO of Pratilipi highlighted, "We are ecstatic to team up with Dharma Productions to bring Adventures of Yodha: The Case of the Missing Ship to Pratilipi Comics. We wanted to make sure the comic reaches the lengths and breadths of the country, so we decided to release it in both English and Hindi languages. Right now, three episodes are already live on our app, and we’ll be dropping the rest of them weekly until the grand finale.”

Dr Rajeev Tamhankar, Head - Pratilipi Comics added, “We take immense pride in fostering a loyal community of comic fans, and we’re grateful for their support, to say the least. Together with Dharma Productions, we’ve worked hard to deliver an immersive reading experience with Adventures of Yodha.

"Circling back to one of the biggest action thrillers of 2024, Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, Yodha is slated to be released in theatres worldwide on March 15.

