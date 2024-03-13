While details remain undisclosed, Ranjith did clarify that the lead actor for his Hindi debut is yet to be chosen.

Director Pa. Ranjith, known for his films like Kaala and Sarpatta Parambarai, has set his sights on Bollywood. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ranjith confirmed his upcoming directorial venture in Hindi cinema.

Pa Ranjith REACTS to rumours of casting Ranveer Singh in his Hindi film debut

While details regarding the project remain under wraps, Ranjith did clarify rumours surrounding the film's lead actor. "I am doing a film in Hindi, but the casting process for the protagonist is still underway. An official announcement will be made at the opportune moment," he stated.

This news comes after much anticipation following the nationwide success of Kaala. The film sparked important conversations and established Ranjith's strong voice in Indian cinema. Previously, a biopic on tribal independence activist Birsa Munda was slated to be Ranjith's next project. However, the film's development seems to be on hold as he focuses on other endeavours.

Meanwhile, Ranjith's production house, Neelam Studios, is all set to support director Mari Selvaraj's (known for Pariyerum Perumal) upcoming film. This project stars Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles.

Ranjith's directorial prowess has garnered him national recognition, especially after the premiere of Sarpatta Parambarai on Amazon Prime Video. Currently, he is completing his historical drama titled Thangalaan, featuring Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy, and Pasupathi. Set in the pre-independence era, the film delves into the struggles of tribal communities against colonial oppression in the gold mines.

