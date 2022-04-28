Actor and director Olivia Wilde was reportedly handed child custody documents, from former partner Jason Sudeikis, while introducing footage from her upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling during Warner Bros' presentation at CinemaCon, the annual movie theater industry gathering.

Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde served with custody papers during CinemaCon presentation; Ex Jason Sudeikis had “no prior knowledge”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the mysterious envelope given to Olivia Wilde in the middle of her presentation contained custody documents from Jason Sudeikis, who wasn’t aware the legal paperwork would be served during CinemaCon. “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the insider told THR. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered, as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

On Tuesday, while Wilde was presenting the trailer for her new film Don’t Worry Darling at the movie exhibitors convention, a mysterious manila envelope labeled “personal and confidential” was slid to her by someone in front of the stage. At first, onlookers believed the envelope to be a script from someone attempting to gain the Booksmart director’s attention but Deadline reported on Wednesday afternoon that the envelope contained custody documents from Sudeikis.

In response to the incident, CinemaCon said in a statement that it would “reevaluate” their security protocols. “To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will reevaluate our security protocols,” NATO managing director and head of CinemaCon Mitch Neuhauser told Variety. “We will act accordingly because it’s the right thing to do. We want to do the safe, proper thing.”

Wilde, who shares two children with the Ted Lasso star, was in the process of promoting her upcoming Warner Bros. film Don’t Worry Darling. The two were formerly engaged but ended their romantic relationship in 2020. The filmmaker is currently involved with popstar and Don’t Worry Darling lead Harry Styles.

Also Read: Don’t Worry Darling star Harry Styles and director Olivia Wilde indulge in major PDA during Italian vacation

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.