comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 19.02.2024 | 6:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Navya Naveli Nanda partners with WPL team UP Warriorz; says, “This partnership is focused on confronting key issues that impact women in the realm of athletics and in societal spheres”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Navya Naveli Nanda partners with WPL team UP Warriorz; says, “This partnership is focused on confronting key issues that impact women in the realm of athletics and in societal spheres”

en Bollywood News Navya Naveli Nanda partners with WPL team UP Warriorz; says, “This partnership is focused on confronting key issues that impact women in the realm of athletics and in societal spheres”

Navya Naveli Nanda joins forces with WPL team UP Warriorz to tackle women's athletic and societal issues.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Navya Naveli Nanda joins hands with WPL team UP Warriorz with her non-profit initiative, Project Naveli, aimed at advocating for women's digital safety and upskilling. The collaboration seeks to utilize sports as a catalyst for positive societal change.

Navya Naveli Nanda partners with WPL team UP Warriorz; says, “This partnership is focused on confronting key issues that impact women in the realm of athletics and in societal spheres”

Navya Naveli Nanda partners with WPL team UP Warriorz; says, “This partnership is focused on confronting key issues that impact women in the realm of athletics and in societal spheres”

UP Warriorz, renowned for their dedication to women's cricket and empowerment, will support Project Naveli’s key initiatives, Nimaya and Entreprenaari. The partnership will focus on creating platforms for women to excel in sports and beyond, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. Nimaya's project aims to develop a soft skilling program in the state to ensure young women are prepared for their careers.

Navya Naveli Nanda shared, “I am delighted to partner with UP Warriorz, a team that resonates with our mission at Project Naveli. Together, we hope to make a substantial impact in promoting mental health, entrepreneurship among women, and ensuring a respectful and safe online environment for female athletes.”

Jinisha Sharma, Director of Capri Sports said, “This partnership is focused on confronting key issues that impact women in the realm of athletics and in societal spheres, aiming to cultivate a space where the prowess and successes of women athletes are acknowledged and celebrated.”

A central component of this collaboration is the “Trash Talk Clean Up” campaign, spearheaded by Navya Naveli Nanda. This initiative addresses the prevalent issue of online trolling and negative comments faced by female athletes, advocating for a safe and respectful digital space.

Recent studies underscore the urgency of such initiatives, revealing that female athletes bear the brunt of social media abuse. Collaborating with Navya and Project Naveli signifies UP Warriorz's commitment to advancing women's roles and prospects in sports and society.

Also Read: Navya Naveli Nanda unveils Amitabh Bachchan’s hair preference on podcast; says, “He doesn’t like it when any of us cut our hair”

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vikrant Massey makes SHOCKING revelation…

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra set to perform…

Kareena Kapoor Khan to grace No Filter Neha…

Jacqueline Fernandez receives Valentine’s…

Salman Khan and family receive heightened…

CONFIRMED! Janhvi Kapoor signs second Telugu…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification