comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.03.2023 | 6:54 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Pavan Kirpalani’s Gaslight was shot in 36 days

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Pavan Kirpalani’s Gaslight was shot in 36 days

en Bollywood News Pavan Kirpalani’s Gaslight was shot in 36 days
By Subhash K. Jha -

K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam took 17 years to complete. We not have the antidote. Pavan Kirpalani who earlier directed the horror project Phobia with Radhika Apte, is ready with his new horror-thriller which he says he shot in 36 days. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in pivotal roles.

Pavan Kirpalani's Gaslight was shot in 36 days

Pavan Kirpalani’s Gaslight was shot in 36 days

Director Pavan Kirpalani has shot several of his films in a short period of time. Gaslight was shot at Wankaner Palace in Gujarat.

Talking about this Kirpalani says, “It’s true I have shot Gaslight in 36 days and it wouldn’t be incorrect to say I can shoot a film within controlled budgets and tight schedules. With limited locations and detailed prepping, it is easier to shoot.”

Prior to shooting, Kriplani did rehearsals with his cast. “I spent a month doing workshops with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh for the film and they did a great job. They made everything look so effortless and helped create that sense of mystery which our shots required."

Also Read: Pavan Kirpalani says Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh starrer Gaslight was shot in 36 days: ‘I can shoot a film within controlled budgets and tight schedules’

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Divya Khosla gets “Badly injured” on sets of…

Pavan Kirpalani's Gaslight was shot in 36…

Netflix announces first-ever docu-drama on…

After RRR, The Elephant Whisperers’ Oscar…

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John…

Pathaan celebrates 50 days of its theatrical…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification