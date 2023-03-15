K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam took 17 years to complete. We not have the antidote. Pavan Kirpalani who earlier directed the horror project Phobia with Radhika Apte, is ready with his new horror-thriller which he says he shot in 36 days. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in pivotal roles.

Pavan Kirpalani’s Gaslight was shot in 36 days

Director Pavan Kirpalani has shot several of his films in a short period of time. Gaslight was shot at Wankaner Palace in Gujarat.

Talking about this Kirpalani says, “It’s true I have shot Gaslight in 36 days and it wouldn’t be incorrect to say I can shoot a film within controlled budgets and tight schedules. With limited locations and detailed prepping, it is easier to shoot.”

Prior to shooting, Kriplani did rehearsals with his cast. “I spent a month doing workshops with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh for the film and they did a great job. They made everything look so effortless and helped create that sense of mystery which our shots required."

