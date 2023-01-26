comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Yaariyan 2 starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri to release in theatres on October 20, 2023

Bollywood News

The film also features an ensemble cast including Yash Das Gupta, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain and Priya Varrier. Yaariyan 2 will be directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Yaariyan's second installment, Yaariyan 2 starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri will now release on 20th October 2023.

In the first instalment of the film, Divya made her directorial debut with the college romance, and now she will be the one playing the lead in Yaariyan 2.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present T-Series films and Rao & Sapru Films production titled Yaariyan 2. The movie which will hit theatres on 20th October 2023 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Aayush Maheshwari and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

More Pages: Yaariyan 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News

