Actor-choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan, on Wednesday, took to his social media handle and dropped a video alleging that he was harassed and asked to speak in Kannada by an immigration officer at the Bengaluru international airport. Salman went on his Instagram Live to narrate the “disturbing” incident where he felt harassed by the officer.

Along with the video, he shared the details of the incident in the caption as well. He tagged Kempegowda International Airport and wrote, “On my way to Dubai and I meet this immigration officer who speaks to me in Kannada .. and I in my broken Kannada try to tell him that I understand the language but can’t speak so well to which he continues to speak in Kannada and shows me my passport and points out my name and my birthplace and my father’s name and his birthplace and has the audacity to tell me that .. you and your father are born in Bangalore and u can’t speak Kannada.”

The dancer-choreographer also added that when he tried to defend himself saying that he can speak Hindi instead, the officer still insisted that he could “suspect” Salman “for anything”. As he continued, Khan added, “I told him … TRY ME . And got a little louder and repeated TRY ME .. thrice …To which he kept quiet ..I told him that if uneducated people like you continue to live in this country, this country will never grow …To which he just kept his head down and murmured…”

Concluding his caption, Salman wrote, “Ps: I am a proud bangalorean but what I’ve faced today is unacceptable … you should always encourage people to learn any local language not demean them for not knowing it .. and pulling your parents name into it.”

Salman’s video has received a mixed response from netizens. While many extended their support, a section of them called him out for calling Hindi the mother tongue of India.

