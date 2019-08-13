Bollywood Hungama
Divya Dutta to star in Mirror O Mirror

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

National Award winner Divya Dutta, one of the most versatile and talented actress is all set to star in yet another short film after her much loved short film Plus Minus with internet sensation Bhuvan Bam. Titled Mirror O Mirror, the short is directed by Maahi Kaur, a filmmaker from Canada of Indian origin. The first poster of the film is spine chilling and looks like it certainly is going to spook the viewers.

Mirror O Mirror combines two of everyone’s favorite genres, that is, suspense and horror. It is a metaphysical short film which is based on the fact that sometimes, the reality is not the reality what we think is the reality! The film has only two characters, the other one being played by Ashmith Kunder and the film’s post-production is in underway.

Divya Dutta will also be seen in Sheer Qorma, a story that revolves around relationships and talks about LGBTQ community, co-starring Swara Bhasker and Shabana Azmi. Apart from this, she will be seen in Gul Makai based on the life of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and Anubhav Sinha’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

ALSO READ: This throwback picture of Salman Khan and Divya Dutta will take you back to the 90s

