Disney+Hotstar brings to audiences another riveting thriller series, The Freelancer. The series is based on the book – ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat. With Neeraj Pandey as the showrunner, the series is created by the Baby filmmaker and is directed by Bhav Dhulia. Produced by Friday Storytellers, the series features Mohit Raina along with Anupam Kher, Sushant Singh, Kashmira Pardeshi, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik amongst others.

The show revolves around how Aliya escape as she is captured in a hostile environment in the midst of deception and betrayals. Speaking about the show, Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network said, "Disney+ Hotstar has had incredible collaborations with Neeraj Pandey! Our audiences have loved all the seasons of Special Ops and now Neeraj is back with yet another thrilling and sensitive story, 'The Freelancer'. This show has powerhouse performances and some incredibly talented performers! We hope our viewers enjoy The Freelancer."

Creator and Showrunner Neeraj Pandey added, "The Freelancer is a high scale thriller series that unfolds an extraordinary rescue operation of a young girl held against her will in a war-torn Syria. It's based on Shirish Thorat's book 'A Ticket To Syria', which narrates the true story of Aliya. The series is driven by a powerhouse ensemble cast with Mohit Raina essaying the role of the Freelancer, Anupam Kher as the analyst Dr. Khan, Kashmira Pardesi as Aliya and other actors portraying unique characters. The series has been shot across multiple locations internationally and recreates a world that's largely unexplored and unseen. Bhav Dhulia and the entire Friday Storytellers team has worked immensely hard putting this together, and I hope the audiences love it."

Witness the mission of The Freelancer, soon only on Disney+Hotstar.

