Last Updated 07.08.2023 | 5:10 PM IST

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday to launch 1st song from Dream Girl 2 in Delhi

EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday to launch 1st song from Dream Girl 2 in Delhi

The launch of the first song from Dream Girl 2 will also mark the start of the promotions of the film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 started making the right noises right from the time it was announced simply because the first film in the franchise, titled Dream Girl (2019), succeeded in making people laugh out loud. And when the trailer of the Raaj Shaandilyaa directed movie finally released last week, the buzz for the comic caper reached even further.

As Dream Girl 2 is a massy comedy, just like its predecessor, it is bound to have quite a few songs. Now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the makers would be releasing the first song from the film soon and the launch will take place in Delhi.

A source close to the development told us, “Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will be launching the song in the capital. This will also be the start of the promotions for the film’s team. The details about the song are currently kept under wraps.”

Dream Girl, the first film, boasted of some hit songs like ‘Dil Ka Telephone’, ‘Radhe Radhe’ and ‘Ik Mulaqaat’. The fans of the franchise are eager to know the kind of songs the sequel would bring up.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s banner Bajali Motion Pictures, Dream Girl 2 will be released in theatres on August 25.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana gets lauded by Bihar Police for raising awareness on cyber crime

More Pages: Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection

